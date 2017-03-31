Gold Star family receives brand new truck

(NEWS CENTER) — A Maine family whose son was killed while serving our country is being honored for their sacrifice.

Scott Harris, a Gold Star father from Patten, is now the proud owner of a brand new truck.

In 2006 Harris' son, Dustin was killed in Iraq fighting for our country. On Friday – almost a week before the 11th anniversary of Dustin's death – Chevrolet donated a 2017 "Special Ops" Silverado to the Harris family.

"It's actually Dustin's truck," Harris said, "He's the reason I'm getting it."

In recent years Chevrolet has partnered with Wreaths Across America, a Maine-based organization that organizes wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and other veteran's cemeteries across the nation.

Harris has volunteered with Wreaths Across America for nearly seven years, driving his big rig thousands of miles to deliver wreaths to the graves of fallen soldiers like his son.

Even after volunteering so much time, Harris says he can't believe he's being recognized in this way.

"I keep telling everybody I don't deserve it," he said.

But those close to him beg to differ.

"Why wouldn't he deserve it?" said Todd Troutt, Harris' brother-in-law. "He's a tremendous father who's dealt with a big tragedy and he's handled it well."

Harris headed back on Friday to Patten where he said his neighbors are waiting for the family to return in style.

