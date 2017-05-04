Head-shaving event to raise money for childhood cancer research held at UMaine.

head shaving

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — More than 50 people are sporting new hairdos after a hair shaving event at University of Maine..

People not only got new haircuts Wednesday but they also raised more than $14,000 during the St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event aimed at curing childhood cancers.

This is 7th year the events has been held during Maine Day celebration in Orono.

