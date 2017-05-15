Molina Healthcare teamed with WCAP and New Balance to gift hundreds of shoes to children in need

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Molina Medicaid Solutions of Maine partnered with Waldo Community Action Partners and New Balance shoes to provide 500 brand new sneakers to children in need. On Monday, Director of Molina Medicaid Solutions Peter Gray came to Stockton Springs Elementary school to pass out dozens of sneakers to the boys and girls. The folks at Molina are hoping to promote good health by way of physical activity, and providing brand new sneakers to young children is their way of doing it.

Crystal and Terrance Ivers came to watch their 5-year-old son, Gerald lace up his brand new sneakers. Thankful and emotional, the Ivers were "overjoyed" while watching the children each open their box of sneakers.

Gerarld ran up and down the hall to see how fast he could run in the sneakers.

The final verdict? He loves them.

