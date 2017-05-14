'Purr-fect' ending: Cat and four kittens rescued from car engine

(Photo: KSNV)

(KSNV) -- A cat and her four kittens are waiting to find new homes after being pulled from the engine of a parked car.

It all started when a Las Vegas woman heard curious cat sounds coming from her roommate's engine.

"The woman opened up the hood of the car and you could see momma cat and the kittens," explained Michael White.

The woman called the Humane Society and White, a volunteer, got the rescue call.

White and his girlfriend, Sheila Cerami, rushed to the parking lot.

"Had the roommate gone out there and started the car, it wouldn't have ended well," explained White.

