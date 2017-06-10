Small Maine graduation gets big celebration

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

CRANBERRY ISLES, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- This has been a big weekend for graduations, with proud parents and happy kids at all of them.

So there were lots of smiles and cheers Saturday at the 8th-grade graduation in the town of Cranberry Isles -- where three students graduated from the school, which has a total of just 11 kids.

The principal told NEWS CENTER it’s the first time in about twenty years that eighth graders have graduated from the old school. They may do it again next year. The Bryan School is scheduled to reopen for the 2018-19 school year.

© 2017 WCSH-TV