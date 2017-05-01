Widow sees husband's spirit in visiting Moose

(Photo: Courtesy Stacy Grant, Grant Farms in Saco)

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An unexpected visitor is making friends with a farm worker in North Saco.

Stacy Grant says a young moose got up close and personal with a farm worker named Ken on her Grant Road farm.

Stacy says the moose snuggled close to Ken's face even giving him a little smooch and followed him as he did his chores Friday evening.

Stacy told NEWS CENTER her husband, who had farmed the land for 30 years passed away at the farm back in February. Ken has been helping her with the commercial vegetable farm ever since her husband passed.

The moose returned on Saturday and Sunday following Ken around the farm.

While Ken is fondly referring to the moose as "moose", Stacy says she believes the moose is her late husband Mr. Grant or a sign of him possibly and is trying to thank Ken for helping her run the large farm.

Moose in the spring in Maine are abandoned by their mothers and the calves are left to fend for themselves.

This young calf might have been missing his mama and found a surrogate in Ken. You decide.

