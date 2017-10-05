Black Friday: Cabela's, Costco and Ikea among 50-plus stores closing on Thanksgiving Day

(Photo: Vladmax,ThinkStock, Maksimchuk Vitaly)

Holiday shopping's official starting line has crept further and further back in recent years, from Black Friday into Thanksgiving.

Last year, though, the trend seemed to reverse: Black Friday pulled shopper visits from Thanksgiving Day for the first time in years, according to the retail data gurus at Shoppertrak. That's partly because fewer stores stayed open on the holiday, the firm said.

Now BestBlackFriday.com has dropped its 2017 Thanksgiving Closures List, a roll call of 75-plus retailers who won't open on Nov. 23.

Notable this year: Game Stop will open on Thanksgiving for the first time in years, according to Phil Dengler, who spoke with retailers to compile the list. The same goes for discount retailer Big Lots, he said, with the store citing support from employees and customers.

The main reason stores close on Thanksgiving? Giving employees and customers a break for family, said Dengler. And that's a decision most customers seem to back, too.

BestBlackFriday.com's online survey of 523 American adults, conducted in September, found 57% disliked the idea of stores opening on Thanksgiving. Just 16% thought of Thanksgiving openings favorably.

See the complete list of closing stores below:

Stores closing early on Thanksgiving:

H-E-B (open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Stores closing on Thanksgiving Day:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW - Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (also closed Black Friday)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman's Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

