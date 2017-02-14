Don't worry procrastinators, last-minute Valentine's Dinner made simple

Shrimp with chorizo

If you have waited to the last minute to plan a romantic dinner, stress no further. Cooks from Whole Foods Market in Portland showed us some easy ways to make an elegant meal tonight.

Tapas are small bites and are perfect for Valentine's Day dinner. Start off with some shrimp skewered with chorizo.

Roast a can of artichoke hearts and then add some garlic aioli for an elegant side dish that is easy and inexpensive.

Add some roasted rosemary potatoes and warm-up some olives from the olive bar at the grocery store. Whole Foods says it will add flavor to the olives.

For dessert, you don't have to do home-made, just pick up some festive treats at the store or stuff figs with marscapone cheese and sprinkle with pomegranate for a delicious bite.

No matter what you end up making tonight, remember today is about love not perfection.

