Last minute shopping holiday rush? Not so much

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The final hours leading up to Christmas is a historically big time for stressed out last minute shoppers.

NEWS CENTER took a trip to the mall on Christmas Eve to see how the rush was going - but found a much calmer and more cheerful scene than one might expect.

You might expect “Bumper-to-bumper traffic all around the mall like it was Friday,” according to shopper Janet Davis.

But last minute shoppers at the Maine Mall on Christmas Eve were greeted with a pleasant surprise. “It's not as bad as I thought it was going to be,” said shopper Brian Jumper.

Some came for those last minute gifts, but others were here for a totally different reason – to see Santa before he takes off on his sleigh to deliver presents.

Young or old – it was clear that many kids are going to be very happy when they look in their stockings.

