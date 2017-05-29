WLBZ
Memorial Day is America's organic holiday

The History of Memorial Day

Bill Green , WCSH 4:35 PM. EDT May 29, 2017

CUMBERLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Thousands of communities paused to commemorate Memorial Day with parades, concerts and grave decorations.

The practice began spontaneously and popularized during the Civil War. 

Decoration Day was adopted as a Federal Holiday in 1868. By World War II, it was generally called Memorial Day.  In 1971, it became a Monday holiday enabling people to enjoy a three day weekend.

In Cumberland, General Gerard Bolduc of the Maine National Guard encouraged children to talk to a veteran to learn their story of sacrifice.

