Someone makes 'wholehearted' effort to paper downtown

Valentine's Day tradition in Portland that has become as much a part of the day as roses and champagne.

This morning, people in Portland woke up to find countless red hearts on walls, windows, and buildings throughout the city.

As usual, no one stepped forward to take credit for all those hearts.

Unlike recent years there was another location 'tagged' with hearts -- the Fort Gorges participated in the holiday. Someone, either the original tagger or another, placed a huge heart banner on the outer fort wall. Gorges has not been seen that way since 1986.

This tradition has now been going on in Portland for 41 years.

