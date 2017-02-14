Bouquet of flowers (Photo: A.Koldertsov)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Retailers are rushing to keep up with Valentine's Day request, after the blizzard set them back on Monday.

The folks at Harmon's and Barton's flower shop in Portland are in full swing delivering over a thousand orders in southern Maine because they were closed for the storm.

Over the weekend, employees expressed concern over their bottom line with only a fraction of their average Valentine's orders on the books at all three of the store's locations.

But as of Monday afternoon, all three shops surpassed their 500 delivery order quota. Tuesday delivery drivers are dropping off two days worth of flower orders.

Delivery drivers began dropping off more than 500 orders at 8:00 Valentine's Day morning. They expect it to be a long day and night.

