Husson community remembers Clara Swan

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Clara Swan was a pioneer for women's athletics in the state of Maine and an icon at Husson University. She died over the weekend at the age of 104.

Clara was considered a legend in the Husson University campus, touching the lives of hundreds.

"I weighed a pound and a half when I was born. I was in the shoe box. Doctors said I wouldn't live the day," said Claire in an interview with NEWS CENTER in 2012.

For someone who started her life journey so frail, Clara definitely left her mark. She graduated from Brewer High School as Valedictorian in 1930 and then attended the Maine School of Commerce, now known as Husson University. She also spent more than three decades at Husson, serving as a teacher, a dean and the vice president.

"She was someone who was absolutely dedicated to education," said Eric Gordon, the marketing and communications executive director at Husson University.

Not only did she educate students in the classroom, but also on the hardwood. Clara served as the head coach for the Eagles' women's basketball team for 19 years, winning 240 games and losing 34. She also led the team to two undefeated seasons.

"She was just an inspiration. Her mind was so sharp," said Kissy Walker, the current head coach.

But even after she hung up the whistle, Clara still supported the team, going to as many home games as she could.

"Clara would come up after just about every game and give us her take of the game. She would be positive, but if there were some things we needed to do better, she certainly let us know," said Walker.

She touched the lives of many during her 104 years, and Clara's legacy will continue.

"Everything she's done during her life will be living on in the students who she cared so deeply for. Clara isn't really gone, she just continues to live on in all of the people whose lives she's touched," said Gordon.

Clara was inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014 and was even a "Two Those Who Care" award recipient.

