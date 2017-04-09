Instead of dog eat dog, it's dog HELP dog in Maine

NEWS CENTER gets a visit from Charlie, the Today show's Puppy With a Purpose

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Celebrities can use their fame to bring attention to important causes. And that is even true for celebrities of the canine persuasion.

The Planet Dog Foundation was counting on that kind of support from Charlie, who regularly appears on NBC's Today show. Charlie is featured on Today as he trains to become a service dog through the Puppy With a Purpose program.

Charlie visited Portland on Saturday to attend the Planet Dog Ball. Money raised through the event went to America's VetDogs and K9s on the Front Line. Both programs help veterans deal with physical, mental and emotional problems by pairing them with service dogs.

Charlie and his handler continued their work to educate Mainers about service dog programs by appearing on the MORNING REPORT on Sunday.

