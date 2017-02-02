Jordyn's Journey: On recovery roadblocks

SHAPLEIGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - While Jordyn Dumont was away in rehab for an opiate addiction, her cousin and best friend Alex died in a car crash back in Maine.

Jordyn wanted to come home and be with her family.

But her family and her mentors at "Andy's House" - her treatment center - encouraged her to stay in rehab.

This set her back a bit, and when she didn't have the extra $6,500 for another month of rehab, the people at Andy's House let her stay for free.

"I firmly believe that God had to take one life to save another," she said about her cousin's death. "I think of him a lot when I have those hard times."

Copyright 2017 WCSH