Lassie's legacy lives on at collie show

NEWS CENTER's Kelsey Fabian cozies up to Cannon during a break from the AKC Collie Dog Show in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Guests at a hotel in South Portland may have felt as though they had wandered into a casting call for a new Lassie TV show.

The Collie Club of Maine took over a section of the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel for its 67th annual AKC Collie Dog Show and All Breed Obedience and Rally Trials. The event began on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Dogs come from throughout New England to compete in a series of drills to show their training. Friday's session is open to all breeds. But the focus turns exclusively to collies on Saturday and Sunday.

Cannon and his handler Irene Lackman delivered a preview of his routine for NEWS CENTER's Kelsey Fabian on Friday morning. His display of obedience forced Kelsey to admit that her own dog, loveable though he is, wasn't exactly qualified to compete.

