Love and loss breathes new life into the 'Man about Town'

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It's a character that is true to him; a 75-year-old man who spends five hours meandering through the streets of downtown, weaving in and out of bars and restaurants, looking for the next thrill.

"I find conversation enjoyable. How do I get it? I go hunting for it."

Kent Gordon is "the pusher, the mover, who doesn't miss a trick."

He's often perched upon a barstool with a drink in hand (poured just the way he likes it upon his arrival), scanning the room to read the crowd.

"I kind of have a knack for just being able to see who might be an interesting person," he said. "I have this idea that interesting people recognize each other."

While he ventures out by himself, he's never truly alone. He's close to those who serve him, on both sides of the bar. Take Winnifred Moody, the owner of Katahdin Wood Fire and Grill, for example.

"We almost always all wait for him to arrive with a story or two, with what's going on, what's the in," she said. "You want to go over there and go, 'who are you? What are you doing here?'"

Beginning around 5 each night, Gordon begins to make his way to the closet, meticulously choosing which tie to wear, what jacket will make a statement. No evening begins without the last detail.

