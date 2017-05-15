Officer Kurt Fegan with Falmouth Police seen walking a pig on Sunday.

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Residents in Falmouth noticed some odd happenings over the weekend when they saw a police officer walking a pig.

In a tongue and cheek Facebook post, the Falmouth Police Department says an officer was in fact walking a pig on a leash near Allen ave, and the irony was not lost on them.

Officer Kurt Fegan who the Falmouth Police department are calling the 'Swine Whisperer' caught a pig on the loose and put it on a leash, named it and made a new friend, according to the post.

