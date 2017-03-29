At age 97, Marine Corps veteran headed to Washington

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WINTHROP, Maine (NEWS CENTER) The first Honor Flight Maine trip of 2017 will head to Washington this weekend. About 40 World War II veterans will be making that trip, along with their escorts, to see the nation’s war memorials.

Among them will be retired Marine Col. Clifford West of Winthrop. He is about to turn 97.

Col. West fought in the Pacific during World War II, surviving both the Battle of Peleliu and the Battle for Okinawa. They were among the toughest fights for the Marines in the Pacific.

According to statistics from Wikipedia, more than 9,000 Americans were killed or wounded in the two-month battle of Peleliu. Okinawa was far more deadly, with more than 65,000 Americans killed or wounded.

Following the war, after several years at home in Maine, then-Cpt. West was called back for the Korean War and ended up serving a career as a full-time officer in the Marine Corps Reserve, retiring with the rank of colonel. He worked a second career in public administration for the University of Maine at Augusta and other organizations.

Unlike some Honor Flight veterans, Col. West said he has seen much of Washington, but he hasn’t yet seen the World War II memorial. That memorial opened in 2004, thanks to donations from thousands of Americans, including West.

The retired colonel said he's looking forward to the trip. Speaking in his living room Wednesday, he reflected on the war years, and especially the days leading up to that first battle.

"I don’t think you’re nervous, I think you just cross off any long-range plans," he said with a smile, but then grew serious.

"It’s a point of sincere concentration and training," he said. "And you got a group of men you’re responsible for and you feel you got to do the best you can to get the whole of you through it."

Col. West will make the Honor Flight trip with one of his four daughters, who will be his escort, or "guardian," for the journey.

For the veterans, the trip is free, paid for by donations from the WCSH 6/WLBZ 2 telethon held in November 2016.

