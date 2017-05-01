(Photo: Ctsy: Animal Adventure Park)

HARPURSVILLE, New York (NEWS CENTER) — The day has finally arrived that April the Giraffe fans have been waiting for.

After waiting months for her to finally deliver the baby, he finally has a name.

April's young calf has been named TAJIRI which is Swahili.

He was named Monday, May 1st at Animal Adventure Park in New York state.

Millions across the nation watched the live birth of the not-so-little calf last month.

TAJIRI beat out 9 other names in a nationwide poll.

Some of the other choices were:

- "Alyssa's Choice" -TAJIRI

- Apollo

- Geoffrey

- Gio

- Harpur

- Noah

- Ollie

- Patch

- Patches

- Unity

