Neighbors open their doors to families displaced by Portland fire

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - It's easy to say but much harder to actually do – help a neighbor when they are truly in need.

For one community in Portland, it’s a reality after a fire burned a dozen families' homes last Monday and people found themselves without a place to stay.

Over $12,000, two rooms full of donated goods, and people opening their homes...that is what has happened in Munjoy Hill in the 8 days following a frightening night for the neighborhood.

“All our documents like everything is inside there… We didn't get anything.” These are the words from January 2nd of Domingas Nzuzi, a 16-year-old whose family is made up of Angolan refugees, and who were displaced from the fire. The Nzuzi family was among a dozen families left without a home and without their most prized possessions.

“They had been pulled out so quickly by neighbors and the police that they were without jackets.” Neighbor Kirsten Cappy describes the experience. “The kids were without shoes. The kids were standing in icy puddles.”

Many of the families in the four buildings affected are immigrants, asylum seekers, and refugees - coming from countries like Syria and the Congo.

“Strangely enough, they're almost better adapted for all of this than some of us, because they've been through so much,” said Cappy. “And at the same time, it's been like ‘oh my God how can we give them another fear, another out on the street?’”

Over 38 people were left with nowhere to go until their neighbors opened their doors and homes to them.

Kirsten Cappy welcomed a family of eight from the Congo into her home...not just for the night, but for the week that followed.

She is one of several volunteers.

The Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Organization raised over $12,000, and piles of household needs.

A server at the Blue Spoon even walked around the corner to help the night of the fire, bringing a tray of hot chocolate to cold residents standing out on the street.

Eight days later, dozens are still displaced - staying in neighbor's homes, in hotels, and some even in their cars.

But Cappy says this tragedy has been a chance for the neighborhood to grow closer.

“It's our block,” she said. “It's our block and its people we have smiled at and said ‘hello’ to for years.”

Several families are being allowed back into their homes tomorrow, but not those who live at 6 Cumberland Ave...where the fire started.

If you wish to donate, the Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Organization says it needs more household items, especially bedding.

