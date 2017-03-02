NEWS CENTER hits the books for Read Across America Day

Kindergarteners at the Frank I. Brown School in South Portland were regaled with a reading of Green Eggs and Ham by NEWS CENTER's Caroline Cornish in celebration of Read Across America Day

(NEWS CENTER) -- Read Across America Day has no shortage of eager participants in the home state of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and Stephen King.

Another celebrated author was the inspiration behind the campaign. March 2 is the birthday of Theodor Geisel who wrote under the pen name of Dr. Seuss. The National Education Association began celebrating his birthday in 1998 by encouraging everyone across the country to set aside time to read a book.

NEWS CENTER's many devoted readers are happy for the excuse to share their love of books with children in Maine. Caroline Cornish accepted invitations to read to classes at Ocean Ave. School in Portland and Frank I. Brown School in South Portland.

NEWS CENTER's Caroline Cornish reads to students at Mr. Caldwell's fourth grade class at Ocean Ave. School in Portland to celebrate Read Across America Day

Even in private moments, reading is a favorite pastime at NEWS CENTER. Here is a list of the books that some of our personalities are reading:

ROB CALDWELL - Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life by William Finnegan

DON CARRIGAN - The Road to Little Dribbling by Bill Bryson

KELSEY FABIAN - Settle for More by Megyn Kelly

CHRIS FACCHINI - 11/22/63 by Stephen King

JESS GAGNE - Moonwalking with Einstein by Joshua Foer

BILL GREEN - Once an Eagle by Anton Myrer

AMANDA HILL - The Tale of the Dueling Neurosurgeons by Sam Kean

VIVIEN LEIGH - Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese

JOHNNY MEHLER - The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz

LEE NELSON - The Stranger in the Woods by Michael Finkel

SHAWNA NEWCOMB - The Holy Bible

CHRIS ROSE - The Stranger in the Woods by Michael Finkel

ADRIENNE STEIN - Settle for More by Megyn Kelly

CINDY WILLIAMS - The Happiness Project by Gretchen Rubin

SAMANTHA YORK - And the Mountains Echoed by Khaled Hosseini

