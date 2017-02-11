Celebrated storybook artist Dahlov Ipcar has died

Dahlov Ipcar, best known for creating the art in more than 30 children's books

GEORGETOWN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Beloved by generations of children in Maine and nationwide, storybook artist Dahlov Ipcar has died.

Ipcar was 99 years old.

Fans learned of her death on Friday through a Facebook posting by the Georgetown Historical Society.

Exotic animals and bold colors were a trademark of Dahlov Ipcar's art

Ipcar developed her unique artistic style as the child of artists in New York City. But she was still a young woman when she moved to Maine and spent most of her life on a farm in Georgetown.

It was there she filled her canvases with pictures that would grace classic books like "The Little Fisherman," "The Cat at Night," "The Calico Jungle" and "My Wonderful Christmas Tree."

Ipcar turned out more than 30 books in a career spanning 80 years.





