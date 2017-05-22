Facebook's leading lady didn't leave Maine empty-handed

Mark Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, continued to wear the hat she picked up on a visit to Maine even after leaving the state for the next leg of her vacation in Rhode Island (Photo: Mark Zuckerberg via Facebook)

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman says she was surprised to bump into Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg while walking on a crowded sidewalk in the seaside city of Newport, Rhode Island.



Gisele Borghani says she and her family were walking to the beach Sunday when they nearly ran into Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.



She says two bodyguards were following about 10 feet behind them, but otherwise, "they were just minding their own business like two normal people."



The 33-year-old billionaire has been on a quest this year to visit every state he hadn't before, and in a Facebook posting Sunday from Newport said the trips were "to get a broader perspective."





Borghani says Chan was wearing a baseball cap from Maine, where the couple was spotted a few days ago.

