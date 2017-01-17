Made in Maine: A business in Westbrook making art with lasers

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A company in Westbrook is using American made lasers to create signs and art. Benoit's Design Co. is located in the Dana Warp Mill in Westbrook.

They use lasers to etch designs and pictures onto glass, leather and wood.

Owner Greg Benoit is young for an entrepreneur but he is using his age to his advantage. Greg started the company in 2014.

They are selling their designs in stores across Maine including L.L. Bean, Company C, Archipelago The Island Institute Store and Sea Bags. They also have products in stores in CT, MA, NH and Nebraska.

