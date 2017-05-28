Families and volunteers gathered to hike in honor of fallen soldiers on Memorial Day Weekend

MILLINOCKET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Families from all over Maine gathered at the New England Outdoor Center on Sunday for the Project Summit hike to honor and remember their loved ones that lost their lives in battle.

As Mary Alice Horrigan happily played with her dog Frankie this Memorial Day Weekend, there was pain in her eyes and heaviness in her heart. She lost her son, Robert Mark Horrigan, almost 12 years ago in battle while he was in Iraq.

“For a parent to lose a child, it’s unnatural, just absolutely unnatural," she said.

"A parent doesn’t want their kid to be forgotten. That is the most important thing.” And, through the Summit Project Horrigan realized there was a way that Robert would never be forgotten. Families of fallen soldiers each donated a rock symbolizing their loved one. The soldier’s name was then engraved into the rock - and it on this day, 48 hikers carried those rocks through Katahdin – with one group hiking Baxter Peak.

The founder of the organization, David Cote, said, “I believe that these heroes who we’re honoring, you know, there going to greet us in the afterlife. They’re going to be opening those gates, right, and they’re going to say hey, I remember some of the things you did – not for me, but for the values that I believed in."

Once the rocks were taken to the top, they were then placed in a display and given to the Summit Riders who are supposed to take them around - almost like a traveling museum.

Summit rider Jason Heft said, “every stone has a story behind it. And the more you get to know the stone, the more families you know and the more emotions you get.”

Emotions are exactly what Horrigan feels every day. She says that as hard as it is to believe, it will get better.

She said, “you owe it to them to put one foot in front of the other, and get up, and put on your lipstick, and get out there and do whatever it is you have to do. You owe it to them because you don’t want them to feel like they died for nothing.”

And the Summit Project is a reminder of that.

