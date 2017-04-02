Honor Flight gives fresh appreciation to past military service

Veterans carry home memories of seeing the national war memorials on their Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The service of Maine veterans who came home from the front lines decades ago was celebrated with another homecoming.

A huge crowd greeted the returning veterans at the Portland Jetport on Sunday with flags waving and tears in their eyes. The celebration was the last leg of their Honor Flight trip that took them to Washington, D.C. to see the national war memorials.

About 40 veterans made the trip. Every one of them went free of charge, thanks to donations made by Mainers in a telethon aired by NEWS CENTER last November.

