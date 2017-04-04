A hero's send-off for Ciara

(Photo: Make-A-Wish New Hampshire)

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) — People in a New Hampshire community are doing everything they can for a girl who is battling brain cancer.

Nine-year-old Ciara Brill was recently given a terminal diagnosis.

NEWS CENTER introduced you to Ciara in March when she got to experience what it's like to be a member of the New Hampshire Air National Guard.

She had just finished six weeks of treatment when she was made an honorary General at Pease.

Ciara's set to go back to the hospital for clinical trials soon, but she had just one more wish to fulfill, so local police and her classmates at Little Harbour School made sure it was the best one yet.

Police officers from Portsmouth and Tilton, as well New Hampshire State troopers, escorted Ciara's limo by her school and then to I-95, where she would head to Boston to catch a flight for her Make-A-Wish destination in Florida.

The Portsmouth Police Department posted about it on Facebook, writing, "To see all of the kids cheering her on was so emotionally inspiring! PPDs got your back Ciara! Have a freaking awesome time!"

