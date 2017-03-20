Portland man wins gold medal at Special Olympics in Austria

(Portland Press Herald/Dennis Hoey) — A Portland man has won a gold medal in cross-country skiing at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.
Lucas Houk won a men’s 5-kilometer freestyle race Monday, finishing in 33 minutes, 2.2 seconds in his first competition at the games. Lisa Bird, a spokeswoman for Special Olympics Maine, confirmed Houk’s victory at the games that bring together more than 2,600 athletes and 1,000 coaches representing 106 countries.
