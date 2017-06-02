Preemie twins are at the top of their class

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Families across the state will be cheering on graduates getting high school diplomas this weekend.

An Auburn family will be cheering twice as loud when identical twin brothers cross the stage as valedictorian and salutatorian of Edward Little High's graduating class.

Austin and Noah Dumont were born two months early, weighing a little more than two and three pounds each. It took them time to catch up physically and, developmentally, the brothers also needed speech therapy throughout elementary school.

The twins set a goal of finishing in the top 10 of their senior class just like their older siblings did but never imagined they would come out ranked No. 1 and 2.

"We were smaller than everyone else in elementary school," Noah said.

"People didn't understand us. We had to overcome that and I think that helped me work harder in school."

"There were some obstacles," Austin said. "I think it would have been easy to let those obstacles define who I am but I didn't want to do that. I wanted to try to overcome them, so being here, I kind of did that."

The twins will attend Bates College in the fall but they haven't decided on their majors yet. They plan to continue volunteering for the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization as a way to give back to students who need mentoring.

