Teenage Mutant Ninja News Team

Lee Nelson channels Bruce Lee as he demonstrates his skill with nunchuks

(NEWS CENTER) -- Just like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the NEWS CENTER team has its own resident expert at nunchuks.

When he's not on the anchor desk, Lee Nelson often spends his spare time training at martial arts. He has a particular interest in nunchuks and has previously taught lessons in their use.

As Lee explained, nunchuks are two sticks connected by a chain or rope. They originated in Okinawa at a time when weapons were banned so people used farm implements to defend themselves. Although their exact origin is unknown, it has been speculated that nuncuks may have been used for threshing crops or served as a horse's bit.

Lee revealed his expertise as part of a week long discussion about unusual hobbies. He taught his fellow anchors how to safely swing the nunchuks around their bodies. Only padded nunchuks were used for their practice session to prevent any accidental black eyes.

