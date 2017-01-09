Veterans retreat receives $50K donation in kitchen appliances

LEE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The "House in the Woods" is a veterans retreat that has been under construction for nearly two years. A new $50,000 donation of kitchen appliances is helping to make this house in the woods more like a home.

The people behind the creation of the building will tell you it’s much more than that. “I call this my miracle building,” said Deanna House. She and her husband Paul House are of the two families behind the creation of the House in the Woods.

“We want the best and that's why you see this building because they deserve that,” Paul House said.

It's an idea that took root almost 10 years ago. “We lost our son back in 2007," Paul said. "He was killed on his mother’s birthday."

The couple's son, Joel House, died in combat serving in Iraq. He was 23 years old.

“There's just this huge gaping hole in your life,” Deanna said. “I was the family photographer and I express it best by saying you're never going to have that picture in your family photos again."

Instead of dwelling on their loss, the Houses and the Emerys — another family who lost their son around the same time — decided to turn that grief into something positive. The House in the Woods will be a place for veterans and their families to hunt, fish or do other outdoor activities, as well as reflect and heal.

”I want them to feel like it's home for our veterans and their families,” Paul said.

The $50,000 donation of kitchen appliances is a huge step in making the kitchen the heart of the house.

“It's a great place to unite and reunite,” Paul said. “You can take your boots off, take a seat and relax and enjoy a good, home-cooked meal. We want a home atmosphere.”

It’s a gift that will continue to give to those that sacrificed so much to their country.

“They put their lives on the line every day, and we can't do too much for them,” Paul said. “To me, this is a very small thing it's very humbling and just so rewarding."

Copyright 2016 WLBZ