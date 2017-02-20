Waldoboro man wants to help more adoptees access birth records

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WALDOBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man from Waldoboro is hoping to get the Maine Legislature to change part of the state’s adoption laws. Randy Joubert says it's his own experience as an adoptee that is driving him to do it.

Joubert works at Dow Furniture in Waldoboro. It was there, in 2009, that he and co-worker Gary Nisbet figured out they were long-lost brothers. Both had been adopted at a very young age by separate families, and neither had known they had a brother until Randy finally obtained his original birth and adoption records. Their story made headlines in Maine and nationally at that time, and even led to an appearance on the “Today Show”.

Randy Joubert is now working to change state law to allow adoptees under age 18 to see their real birth certificates. He says that for years birth certificates of adoptees have had the parents’ names changed to those of the adopting parents, and that original certificates have been sealed. The state changed the law in 2007 to allow adults to access their real birth records, and he says all adoptees should have the right to the real information, regardless of age.

“This is what people don’t know. This bill is trying to stop the sealing and falsification of documents,” said Joubert.

He has teamed up with a birth mother who also wants the law changed. They worked with a lawyer to write a bill for the legislature, and Randy’s boss, state Sen. Dana Dow, agreed to sponsor it. Joubert said the bill, L.D. 505, would stop all adoptees’ original birth certificates from being sealed and would end the practice of changing the parents’ names. Joubert said he has found a lot of support for the bill, but also expects there will be opposition from those who believe it would be a threat to the privacy of birth parents. Joubert said he has been using days off to go to Augusta and explain the issue to lawmakers.

The bill is expected to come up for a public hearing before the Judiciary Committee in the weeks ahead. No date has been set.

