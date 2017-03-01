10 things you may not know about yoga

1. Yoga is an ancient form of meditation; an awareness practice that melds body, mind and breath.
2. The word “yoga” comes from the Sanskrit word “yuj” which means to unify or to yoke.
3. Yoga is often NOT practiced on Full Moon or New Moon Days because some yogis believed the moon has a direct effect on our bodies by affecting the water within us.
4. Longer Life: People who practice yoga are believed to live longer due to expanded lungs in deep belly breathing exercises which benefit the heart.
5. Carl Jung, a Swiss psychiatrist, was one of the first leading westerners to study Yoga in detail.
6. Rig-Veda is believed to be the oldest known texts in the world and contains elements of Yoga.
7. The yoga symbol “Om” is part of both Tibetan and Hindu philosophy.
8. According to a Norwegian study, yoga boosts the immune system on a genetic level. A Dartmouth College medical study links yoga to helping brain injury patients. Another shows yoga helps ease chronic pain.
9. The regular practice of yoga can reduce food cravings, and subsequently, the habit of overeating
10. Yoga can bring relief to people suffering from migraine headaches, according to a published report in Harvard Health Publications
The beginnings of Yoga were developed by the “Indus-Sarasvati” civilization in Northern India over 5,000 years ago. Yoga was slowly refined and developed by the Brahmans and Rishis (mystic seers).
According to Portland, Maine area yogi, Alice Riccardi, children in India don’t begin yoga until the age of 13 or 14, when adolescence begins.
“Kids doing yoga is great and they don’t need to do as much yoga because they aren’t bogged down physiologically,” Riccardi explained. “In fact, the first day of your yoga practice is considered your real birthday.”
