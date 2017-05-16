Which Mainers belong in new writers museum?

Pulitzer Prize winning historian and part-time Camden resident David McCullough is the first writer to visit the new American Writers Museum in Chicago

CHICAGO (NEWS CENTER) -- Ties to Maine are on display for opening day at the American Writers Museum.

Doors open to the public for the first time on Tuesday at the new Chicago landmark. According to its website, the museum is dedicated to showing the development of the written word throughout American history in the hope of inspiring the next generation of writers.

Visitors can explore the many permanent exhibits featuring hundreds of writers and their works. Book readings and signings also give visitors the chance to meet writers in person.

The featured writer on opening day is David McCullough. He is a two-time Pulitzer Prize winning historian for books on Harry S. Truman and John Adams. His visit to the museum will focus on his latest book, The American Spirit: Who We Are and What We Stand For. McCullough is a familiar face in Camden where he has a home.

Many other writers with Maine ties loom large on the American literary scene, and they could probably fill an entire wing of the museum. If curators are taking suggestions, here is a reading list to get them started:

Richard Blanco, The Prince of Los Cocuyos

Dahlov Ipcar, The Calico Jungle

Stephen King, The Shining

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, "Evangeline"

Lois Lowry, The Giver

Robert McCloskey, Blueberries for Sal

Edna St. Vincent Millay, "The Ballad of the Harp Weaver"

Richard Russo, Empire Falls

Harriet Beecher Stowe, Uncle Tom's Cabin

E.B. White, Charlotte's Web

