Wigging out on the MORNING REPORT

What do Lee and Todd's choices of wigs say about them?

(NEWS CENTER) -- The MORNING REPORT looked more like a revival of the musical Hair than a news program during a segment of the show on Friday.

Lee Nelson and Todd Gutner donned hairpieces to celebrate International Wig Day.

Lee channeled the comedian Carrot Top with a frizzy orange mop. Meanwhile Todd's stringy black tresses called to mind Harry Potter's least favorite professor, Severus Snape or Jon Snow from Game of Thrones.

Although he only wore the wig for a few minutes, Todd gained a new appreciation for anyone with long hair as he struggled to keep stray locks out of his mouth while he delivered his forecast.

