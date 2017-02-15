Wunderbar! German shepherd wins Best in Show

Rumor, a German Shepherd, stands in the winners circle after taking the 'Best In Show' award at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 (Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

NEW YORK (AP) - It's no longer just a rumor.

Rumor the German shepherd is the best dog around, winning best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club at New York's Madison Square Garden. A year ago, Rumor lost out in the very same arena to a German shorthaired pointer.

She came out of retirement to win Tuesday night's show.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.