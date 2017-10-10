Best places to work in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Do you work in one of the best places to work in Maine? Each year, companies are ranked by the Maine State Council for Human Resource Management.

Basically, the council looks for companies that have outstanding work environments. There were apparently plenty in the state of Maine: 80 companies made the cut.

The honorees are divided into categories of small, medium and large, based on the number of employees.

An awards ceremony was held Tuesday night at the Augusta Civic Center. The following employers won their respective category:

- Edward Jones, Large Employer Category (250+ employees)

- Patriot Subaru of Saco, Medium Employer Category (50-249)

- Maine Information Network (15-49)

These are the 'Best Places to Work in Maine' for 2017 https://t.co/wSsTUNaSm3 pic.twitter.com/51GCsqG6li — Liam Nee (@LiamNee) October 11, 2017

► Here's the FULL LIST of rankings from 2017

Both Edward Jones and Patriot Subaru were repeat champs this year, defending their category wins from 2016.

So, how exactly do they arrive at the rankings? The council looks at things like employee benefits, workplace policies, and how satisfied workers say they are.

The hope, of course, is to encourage other companies to improve their workplace culture so they can join the ranks.

