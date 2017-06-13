Bon-Ton Maine Mall storefront closing along with 50+ locations

Bon-Ton logo

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Bon-Ton will be closing doors to its location at the Maine Mall by the end of August of this year.

Executive Vice President Steve Byers specifically commented on closing the southern Maine location:

"Closing a store is never an easy decision and we would like to thank the customers who have shopped with Bon-Ton as well as our store associates for their dedication and friendly customer service to this community.

The affected associates at the Bon-Ton Maine Mall location will receive career transition benefits,

including severance, according to established practices and state employment service support.

The store will remain open until the end of August."

Bon-Ton is headquartered in York, New York and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. There was a total of 261 stores before this phase of closures.

© 2017 WCSH-TV