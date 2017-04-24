Bills would exempt diapers, feminine hygiene products from sales tax

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Legislators discussed two bills today that would exempt feminine hygiene products and diapers from sales tax.

LD 76 provides a sales tax exemption for disposable and reusable diapers for children and diaper covers that are used with reusable diapers and diaper pins.

LD 206 provides a sales tax exemption on the purchase of feminine hygiene products.

Both bills were not reconsidered by the taxation committee today, but officials say the committee had previously voted on the bills on April 13th. They voted 7-6 against LD 76 regarding diapers, and 7-6 in favor of LD 206 regarding feminine hygiene products.



The bills will now go to the house floor for a vote.

