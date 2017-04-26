Chipotle warns customers of data breach

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A data breach at Chipotle has customers in Maine and across the country checking their bank statements.

A statement posted on Chipotle's website said the company detected unauthorized activity on the network that supports payment processing at its restaurants. Chipotle addressed the activity by enacting additional security enhancements to protect card transactions.

Investigators working with Chipotle are focusing their efforts on the period between March 24 and April 18. Chipotle said it will notify customers once the investigation turns up more specific information about the extent and timeframe of the breach.

In the meantime, Chipotle urges customers to monitor their payment card statements, and alert the card provider of any unauthorized charges that may appear.

Chipotle operates five restaurants across Maine in Augusta, Bangor, Portland, South Portland and Westbrook.

