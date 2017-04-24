Is LL Bean's new system leading to shipping delays?

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- A viewer contacted NEWS CENTER after waiting over 9 days for a recent order to arrive. On April 21st, LL Bean sent out a form e-mail to affected customers by the delay from their upgraded "order processing and fulfillment systems."

The letter is signed by LL Bean President/CEO Stephen M. Smith and mentions that the company will provide 20% discount for a future order starting in July.

When the customer visited their website to check the status of an order the following error message displayed:

(Photo: Viewer submitted)

There was no public mention of LL Bean's shipping delays on the newsroom section of their site.

The order in question was placed on April 14th.

© 2017 WCSH-TV