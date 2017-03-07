LL Bean recall of defective snowshoes announced

(NEWS CENTER) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the immediate recall of an LL Bean product with a circulation of 3,000.

Recalled items:

L.L. Bean Adventure Adjustable Snowshoes 25”-30” (Carbon Chili color)

L.L. Bean Adventure Adjustable Snowshoe Package 25”-30” (Glacier/Teal color)

The CPSC has listed the following safety-related reason for the recall: "The plastic material on the snowshoes can weaken and break during use, posing a fall hazard to users."

