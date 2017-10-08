Buy this, not that for Columbus Day!

CLEVELAND, OH - Columbus Day 2017 is the last major retail shopping day before Black Friday 2017. In my quest to save you more cash than anyone else in the country, below you can find my list of what I would buy and what I would avoid.



Don't buy just any piece of clothing! The month of November and Cyber Monday itself ushers in the lowest clothing prices of the entire year.



On Columbus Day, your better bet happens to be pants. These khakis at under $35 that are reduced following New York Fashion week are water-resistant, ultra comfortable and my favorite clothing deal today!



Men, click here. Women, click here or click the play button to see Columbus Day's most comfortable clothing item.



Don't buy a laptop, buy a printer! The top printer deals of the year drop Friday.



Don't buy just any small piece of tech; wait for router deals and booster bargains beginning Thursday.



Don't buy a bike (lower prices appear in November). Instead, consider a car, a lease, an RV or vehicle purchase. Columbus Day incentives are superb.



While bedding is a great bargain on Columbus Day (click here), pillows are not. The best pillow price drops happen on Oct. 30 and I'll have your best deals right here.



Looking for Columbus Day Freebies? get on this deal list.



