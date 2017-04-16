CLEVELAND, OH - What do you get when you combine a humidifier, diffuser, aromatherapy and subtle stress-reliving LEDs? You get a product that is trending on Amazon.com right now that I found for its lowest recorded price.



The reviews could not be better and the price could not be lower given the brand behind the bargain has 100% user satisfaction with Amazon customers. Not bad at all!



There are countless benefits tied to the essential oils that comprise aromatherapy. If that's not your type of thing, a little bit of water gets this cool mist humidifier and diffuser working. Ultrasonic LEDs work with the mist to heighten a sense of calm. For me, I'm always hyper and I just wanted a humidifier. I love the style while I can't comment on the stress factor.



In a just released style that combines all sorts of features and a 300 ml capacity water tank that can handle a full night's sleep and 350 square feet, these are the features that tested extremely well for us:



- Cool mist humidifier with auto shut-off feature

- Timers allow you to control duration

- Whisper quiet silent operation

- Great for dry skin or seasonal breathing difficulty

- Occupies very little space and fits perfectly on a night stand

- Outperformed every diffuser we tested it against

- Optional essential oils bring aromatherapy stress-relieving benefits

- Top rated and lowest recorded price

- Includes 7 ultrasonic LED modes and can also be run without light



Want to win one for free? Get on this list!



$32 Off Archeer Cool Mist Humidifier & Diffuser 300ml + 7 LED Modes

Was: $60.00

Now: $27.95

**Ships free with Prime. Not a Prime Member, use this free trial.

**Top Essential Oils can be found right here



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA