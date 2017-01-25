WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 5 closing alerts
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

DOW breaks through 20,000 ceiling

WCSH 9:45 AM. EST January 25, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones industrial average eclipses 20,000 for the first time; cheers from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories