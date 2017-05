LL Bean logo

BOSTON, Mass. (NECN) -- L.L. Bean will be opening a fifth Massachusetts store in downtown Boston next spring.

The 8,600 square-foot store will open in Boston Seaport and L.L. Bean will be looking to hire about 50 people.

Shoppers can expect a variety of outerwear, outdoor lifestyle gear and active and casual apparel.

