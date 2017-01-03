WLBZ
Maine-based IDEXX added to S&P 500

Liam Nee, WCSH 8:17 PM. EST January 03, 2017

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maine biotech company IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has been added to the S&P 500 stock market index.

Headquartered in Westbrook, IDEXX employs more than 6,000 people.

According to the corporation's Facebook page, it specializes in pet healthcare innovation, aiding veterinarians around the world with diagnostic and information technology-based products and services.

“It’s an incredible honor for IDEXX to be included in the S&P 500, alongside many of the world’s most respected companies," IDEXX CEO Jonathan Ayers wrote in a statement. "This recognition is testament to our growth since our founding on the Portland waterfront 34 years ago.

"IDEXX is proud to add a Maine-based company to the S&P 500. I am deeply grateful to all of our employees who contributed to helping us achieve this accomplishment.”

