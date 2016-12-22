L.L.Bean, Stonewall Kitchen see business boom in December

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Two of Maine's big holiday retailers are reporting strong December sales. L.L.Bean says business is booming this month and attributes some of the growth to an early and cold start to winter.

Stonewall Kitchen in York is having its best December in the history of the company. CEO John Striker said sales are up 25 percent over last year, beating projections. He said a revamp of the website has helped drive sales, along with other partnerships.

"It's more mobile friendly, easy to use," Striker said. "We've seen great results with that and expanded our business on Amazon this year."

Stonewall Kitchen relies heavily on gift baskets of its specialty foods like jams, sauces and mustard to boost holiday sales. The company says in the weeks leading up to Christmas, it was getting between 8,000 and 10,000 online orders every day.

At L.L.Bean, Vice President of Stores Greg Elder said the colder weather has led to strong sales of outerwear and all things cozy, like slippers. The iconic L.L.Bean Boot continues to drive sales as well.

"This trend just continues to show no heights," Elder said. "From college kids to middle age to seniors the functionality spans every age and it's amazing."

L.L.Bean sold half a million Bean Boots last year, that number is jumping to 600,000 this year. The company is projecting it will sell a million pairs a year by 2018.

