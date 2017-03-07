Maine fisherman worried about NOAA budget future.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
NEWS CENTER NOWMar. 6, 2017, 2:36 p.m.
-
A Day in the Life: Sanford Fire DepartmentMar. 7, 2017, 5:56 p.m.
-
Swanville woman charged in stabbingMar. 7, 2017, 7:01 p.m.